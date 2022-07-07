Ikenna Ordor Expands Starr Luxury Car Rental To The US

Ikenna Ordor knows a thing or two about marrying convenience, luxurious experiences, and amazing customer service. His on-demand rental company, Starr Luxury, allows customers to easily book and secure supercars (and even helicopters and jets) to create memories for a lifetime.

While the company started out servicing clients in the U.K., Ordor has now expanded Starr Luxury car rental to the U.S.

Starr Luxury’s fleet

Whether you have your sights set on a James Bond-like Aston Martin, a flashy Bugatti, show-stopping Rolls Royce, a speedy Ferrari, or a sleek Lamborghini, Ordor’s impressive fleet of over 120 cars is sure to satisfy even the snobbiest car lovers’ desires. If you want to rent a fancy car but don’t feel like driving, you’re in luck, as Starr Luxury has over 70 self-driving rentals.

“Arguably, we have the largest suite in Europe… maybe the world,” Ordor shared.

The suite is quite impressive: Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Maserati, Maybach, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, and Tesla are some of the fleet options you can choose from on Starr Luxury’s website.

How Starr Luxury works

The process is simple. Go to StarrLuxuryCars.com, find the car you want, designate the date you want it for, along with a few other quick details, and a quote is automatically generated for you. You can also speak to someone via phone, chat support, or email.

As an asset-like platform, the fleet of over £150M worth of cars is owned by Starr Luxury partners.

“We don’t need to own the vehicles. We partner with operators who have a considerable amount of fleet; that way, the business has been designed for scalability so that we can focus on marketing and offering an impeccable service of the same standard across the globe.” Ordor went on to share that the platform started with £5 to £10 million worth of vehicles, and at the start of the year, it was at £100M. Now that it has opened in the U.S., it has reached £150M.

Starr Luxury’s online marketplace of cars offers something other car rental companies can’t — a plethora of choices of the most luxurious brands, in the best of shape, always available. Most rental companies try to sell you what they have available on their lot. Ordor noted, “We don’t try to sell what we have, we want the consumer to choose what they wish for, and we provide that.”

Starr Luxury car rental expands to the U.S.

Starr Luxury is expanding into the U.S., allowing citizens or those visiting on vacation or a business to rent luxury cars. They have started in major cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, and Atlanta.

“The time is now… if you order a service in Miami or LA, we can perform that function without a glitch,” Ordor promised.

Starr Luxury experiences

Starr Luxury is about more than just providing a dope vehicle to sport around in. Ordor understands that what people really want are memorable experiences and out-of-this-world service. This is why they offer a range of experience packages coupled with vehicles. These include everything from fine dining, helicopter rides, and a relaxing stay at the spa, to chauffeurs, theatre visits, historical tours, and cooking/wine master classes. These options are great to celebrate a birthday, promotion, or even for employers who’d like to incentivize the highest performing staff members who exceed targets.

“If you’re looking for unique wedding gift ideas, an unusual present for a milestone birthday, or a luxury Father’s Day gift, you can select any of our cars for hire and present your gift as a beautiful voucher. This is the perfect present for a car enthusiast or an anniversary gift which you can enjoy together.”

Ikenna Ordor’s Starr Luxury has even formed partnerships with corporate companies, airports, and hotels. In fact, they are the first company of its kind in the world to have a collaboration with a five-star hotel. Anyone who stays in a signature suite at Hotel Café Royal has a supercar on standby for a trip to the countryside.

If you’d like to book with Starr Luxury, you can visit the site at StarrLuxuryCars.com or shoot the company an email at sales@starrluxurycars.com. Live support is available 24/7. You can also find Starr Luxury on Instagram @starrluxcars.