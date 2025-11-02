Trump Continues Attacks Against Rep. Ilhan Omar, Says ‘Leave Country’ Despite Being U.S. Citizen

Donald Trump has seemingly had enough of Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive ways.

The President told the Minnesota lawmaker to go back to her country, despite Omar having U.S. citizenship. Trump lashed out at the congresswoman on his preferred social platform, Truth Social. On his right-leaning social media hub, the President shared a clip of Omar speaking what is assumed to be Somali while writing an unwelcoming caption.

“She should go back,” asserted Trump.

The clip, albeit unverified, suggested that Omar was saying, “Somalia is our home. It is our heart. We always think about Somalia.” According to Politico, when the event occurred remains unknown, but the clip has circulated in right-wing online spheres.

Despite the limited information behind the video, Omar has faced right-wing hate due to her progressive policy views and heritage. Omar currently serves as deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, advocating for many policies, such as universal healthcare and the abolition of ICE, directly opposed to Trump.

Trump has recently increased his attacks against Omar, even claiming that he asked the Somali President to take her back. His officials have also perpetuated his attacks against Omar’s status as a U.S. citizen.

“You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” he joked to reporters at the Oval Office in September. “And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said ‘I don’t want her.’”

Born in Somalia, Omar came to the U.S. as a child after spending four years in a Kenyan refugee camp due to civil war in the East African nation. She became a citizen in 2000, later serving as a lawmaker for the people of Minnesota.

The heightened focus on her status in the country remains alarming to many, especially given Trump’s deportation efforts. However, Omar has stated she feels unshaken by Trump’s threats. She also noted the uptick in Islamophobic attacks against Muslim lawmakers like herself and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“I have no worry, I don’t know how they’d take away my citizenship and like deport me,” Omar said on an Oct. 31 episode of The Dean Obeidallah Show. “But I don’t even know like why that’s such a scary threat. Like I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want if I wanted to. It’s a weird thing to wake up every single day to bring that into every single conversation, ‘we’re gonna deport Ilhan [Omar].’”

The 43-year-old began her political career as a state representative before moving on to national politics. Omar has represented Minnesota’s 5th district since 2019.

RELATED CONTENT: Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘Trump is a Racist Tyrant’