Gayle King Says She Has No Plans To Retire During Speech

The adage goes, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” When it comes to famed journalist Gayle King, the words ring true.

While accepting the Journalist Icon Award this past weekend at Byron Allen Presents The Washington, D.C Gala, King told the businessman and the audience of guests gathered at the National Museum of African American History and Culture that she has no immediate plans to retire from her work as one of the leading voices in news. “I stand before you at 68 years old. Walter Cronkite had to retire from CBS at 65… He didn’t have a choice,” she said. “I’m not even kind of thinking about retiring. Not even kind of! I’m looking for more work.”

King, who recently announced that she’d work alongside NBA Veteran Charles Barkley on a new CNN show, is currently the host of her own XM Radio show and one of the anchors of CBS This Morning. Before receiving her honors, King had the pleasure of being serenaded by “The Boss” herself when Motown legend Diana Ross took to the stage to perform her hits “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” and the Supreme’s No.1 record, “Stop! In The Name of Love.”

Allen took the time to introduce young journalists who have worked in the White House and beyond as proof of King’s legacy. “I wanted to just show you what you gave birth to. You are the one who opened the door,” he said. “Everybody on this stage owes you a huge debt of gratitude.” TheGrio CEO also gave King her flowers for the work she’s done in making CBS a major competitor in morning news. “They weren’t working out well. The show was dying in the morning. You brought it life and now CNN,” Allen said before adding that the news outlet has also been struggling amid personnel changes.

We’re looking forward to seeing more of Gayle King for many years to come.