Iman Shumpert Requests Reduced Child Support; Claims Teyana Taylor Makes More Money Than Him

Iman Shumpert is seeking to have his monthly child support payments reduced since his ex-wife reportedly makes more money than him.

The NBA champion recently filed court documents asking a judge overseeing his divorce from Teyana Taylor to reduce his $8,000 monthly child support because Taylor makes double his monthly income, TMZ reports. Shumpert provided a breakdown of the former couple’s finances. According to his math, Taylor has a gross monthly income before taxes of $93,885 while his sits at $47,981 a month.

The former Cleveland Cavalier also wants to split healthcare costs for their two young children while agreeing to cover the “major” medical expenses. Shumpert and Taylor share custody of their two daughters Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

The A Thousand And One star quietly filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023 after seven years of marriage, but it wasn’t made public until it hit the press in November. Since then, details of the messy split have leaked to the press with Taylor accusing Shumpert of being jealous and insecure of her career during their marriage, which fueled their tension.

In January, Taylor accused Shumpert of cutting off utilities in the home she shares with their children. It came weeks after Shumpert requested for her claims of cruel treatment toward their children to be dismissed.

When initially addressing their split on Instagram in September, Taylor claimed cheating wasn’t the cause of the split.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” Taylor wrote at the time. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” she added.

In November, Taylor asked for privacy as any details about the divorce being made public were not coming directly from her and were instead being leaked by another party and private court documents.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

RELATED CONTENT: Iman Shumpert Wants Teyana Taylor’s ‘Cruel Treatment’ Claim Removed From Divorce Filing