News by Kandiss Edwards Impossible Moon Bookshop To Host Weekend-Long Grand Opening In Atlanta Owner of Impossible Moon Bookshop Breanna J. McDaniel is an Atlanta native and award-winning author of children’s picture books







Impossible Moon Bookshop, a Black woman-owned independent bookstore and community space, is set to open on Hapeville’s Main Street.

The grand opening will be a weekend-long celebration that brings literature and fellowship to the Southside of Atlanta. The main event is scheduled for Jan. 24. The opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 585 N. Central Ave. Following the ribbon cutting, the day will be filled with author meet-and-greets, children’s crafts and storytelling, and a special adult-only A Risqué Reading event in the evening.

Owner Breanna J. McDaniel is an Atlanta native and award-winning author of children’s picture books including Hands Up! and Impossible Moon. Impossible Moon is more than a retail space. McDaniel described her vision on the official website as “intergenerational connection and an environment of belonging.” The programming for the opening reflects that sentiment with sessions for young people and adults alike. Programs available in the space include book clubs, tutoring sessions, and community gatherings. The bookshop is positioned near Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and aims to serve as a literary hub in Metro Atlanta.

McDaniel posted about the arrival of Impossible Moon Bookshop to the area stating, “Its GO time!.”

McDaniel’s long-held dream for the store dates to a decade of planning, a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $20,000 and community support that helped bring the concept to reality in late 2025. She said local donors saw the bookstore as a resource and gathering space amid a decline in general bookstores in the southside of Atlanta.

In addition to serving as a commercial bookstore, Impossible Moon’s programming will emphasize community collaboration and partnerships with local businesses and artists. Upcoming planned collaborations include art crawls and story nights that reflect Hapeville’s Main Street culture, Shelf Awareness reported. The bookshop’s guiding principles include support for community members who are most vulnerable and celebrating the humanity of all patrons through shared literary experiences.

