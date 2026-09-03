Photo credit: Emmanuel Faminu. HBCU by Ashlei Stevens ATL Labor Day Classic Kicks Off With HBCU Football Rivalry A historic matchup is taking on new life.







A historic matchup is taking on new life as the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers compete against the Clark Atlanta University Panthers at the inaugural ATL Labor Day Classic. The weekend of festivities kicks off Friday, Sept. 4, with events for families, fans, students, and alums, as the ATL Labor Day Classic aims to bring culture and community together for one weekend.

Creating a series of large-scale activations and events and hosting the game on Labor Day weekend has never been done before in the more than 120-year history of this historic football rivalry, according to the Classic’s executive directors, DeVonn Baker and Jerry Freeman.

“We didn’t create this rivalry,” said Freeman. “What we’re building is a bigger stage around it, so alumni, students, families, and the entire Atlanta community can experience everything that makes this game — and these institutions — special.”

Baker, a Boston-based realtor and property manager, and Freeman, an Atlanta-based real estate developer and entrepreneur, met as Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. line brothers in 1991 while students at Morehouse. This long-standing friendship between the two entrepreneurs, rooted in brotherhood, has sparked a new venture together. They spoke to each school about moving the game earlier in the season and creating experiences throughout the weekend to bring a bigger crowd to the Atlanta University Center (AUC).

“DeVonn and I got together on this game and said, ‘Hey, here’s an opportunity to do something big for the schools,’” Freeman told BLACK ENTERPRISE, “and we have been working together very close. In fact, we talk more now than we’ve ever talked in our lives. So, we’re having a good time doing this.”

Freeman is co-founder of 91 Sixty Seven Sports & Entertainment, which developed and promoted the Classic in cooperation with Morehouse College Athletics, Clark Atlanta University Athletics, and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Throughout the weekend, attendees will experience the bands, school spirit, fellowship, and pageantry that make a historically Black College and University (HBCU) game day unique. Festivities are expected to include fan experiences such as tailgating, alumni gatherings, hospitality events, entertainment, and community-centered activities.

A highlight of the Classic, says Baker and Freeman, is an experience for young fans: an HBCU Tour brought by DTLR Radio, including a chance to audition onsite for MTV’s long-running, hit improv show “Wild ‘N Out,” with the show’s host and creator Nick Cannon. Students can enjoy performances by Dess Dior, EJ Jones, YK Niece, Breskii, Fat Smakx and more. The Classic ends with a Unity Brunch on Sunday.

Gathering proceeds from the weekend, 91 Sixty-Seven Sports & Entertainment will make a contribution to support college athletics, Freeman said, adding that high school students are also invited to attend the Fan Fest “and see what it’s like to be at an HBCU.”

Baker says he looks forward to the opportunity for alumni of both schools to mentor younger generations, and he views the Classic as a way to give back.

“As a proud HBCU alum, we need to give back– give of our time, our talents, and our coins. That helps build the foundation so we can have these students get scholarships and they can afford to be a part and matriculate through college,” Baker told BE.

While this is the inaugural event, organizers envision the ATL Labor Day Classic becoming a staple event and tradition in Atlanta—one that highlights the rivalry, camaraderie, and value of these historic institutions.

Both men said Atlanta is the “HBCU Capital” with thousands of AUC alumni who remain to live and work in the city.

“Atlanta’s the place to have a game like this. It is the place that people come on Labor Day weekend. This is the stage, and this is the place. So, we’re very excited that we were able to do this at this time of year,” Freeman said.

The game takes place Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at B.T. Harvey Stadium at Morehouse College. Broadcast and streaming details will be announced soon.

For more information, visit atllabordayclassic.com, follow @atllabordayclassic on social media, and watch the BLACK ENTERPRISE “Class is in Session” podcast interview with Baker and Freeman.

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