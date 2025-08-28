HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational Is Coming To Disney Disney World will host the first-ever HBCU Hoops Invitational from Dec. 4-7 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.







The event will feature eight HBCU teams. This includes four men’s teams from Florida A&M University, Tuskegee University, Florida Memorial University, and Barber-Scotia College. Additionally, the invitational will host four women’s teams: Bethune-Cookman University, Hampton University, Edward Waters University, and Cheyney University. Teams will compete in a single-elimination format and crown inaugural champions in both brackets, according to Walt Disney World Resort.

The nonprofit organizing the event, HBCU Hoops Global, Inc., aims for more than on-court competition. The tournament will include a college admissions fair, scholarships, academic assistance, and year-long career development opportunities.

“The HBCU Hoops Invitational is far more than a basketball tournament—it’s a powerful celebration of heritage, excellence, and the limitless future of HBCU athletics,” said Haywoode Workman, vice president of HBCU Hoops Global and a former NBA referee.

Disney is also embracing the event with enthusiasm. Disney’s Director of Sports Planning and Development, Jorge Senior, invites all sports fans to be a part of the celebration.

“We are excited about the opportunities to bring thrilling, family-friendly events to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and this HBCU Hoops Invitational adds to our lineup of high-caliber youth and college events,” said Senior in the press release. “If you’re a college basketball fan, there’s no better place to be during the holidays than at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

Florida A&M’s participation in the event will draw attention. The school recently hired Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward as head coach. Ward boasts multiple appearances in the NCAA Division I tournament. On the women’s side, Cheyney University carries historic weight as the only HBCU to reach the NCAA Division I Final Four in 1982.

Tickets are now on sale at hbcuhoops.org. Hopefully, the partnership marks the beginning of a new tradition, one where the community comes together to spotlight the next generation of HBCU excellence.

