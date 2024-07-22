Women by Stacy Jackson Grandma’s Homemade Baked Goods Are The Talk of Lakeland The retired 73-year-old sells her homemade baked goods outside a Super Choice Foods store in Lakeland, Florida.









In Lakeland, Florida, a grandmother’s homemade baked goods are causing a stir outside Super Choice Foods, thanks to a viral TikTok video.

Inez Hudson, 73, has been selling her delectable treats at this location since November 2018, offering her wares three days a week. Hudson’s menu at Super Choice Foods includes pineapple pound cake with cream cheese icing, red velvet cake, and sweet potato pie, according to Fox13. “I do it all myself,” Hudson said. “I got into baking when I was very young, and it’s just something I like to do, and I just started baking stuff, you know. As years went by, I kept baking and selling. I started doing this for the church.”

The Florida baker often begins her day at midnight to prepare homemade baked goods. Business fluctuates, but recently, Hudson has seen a surge in customers after a resident, Mannie, shared a TikTok video about her. Mannie’s plea, “I don’t know her…but my heart says she needs our support,” resonated with viewers, garnering over 700,000 views. Mannie’s act of kindness extended beyond the video. He purchased sweet potato pies and gave Hudson extra cash, which she gratefully accepted.

He intended to rally local support:

“That’s the main reason why I made it…I just wanted local people to support each other because that’s the best rewarding experience.” Hudson, who is retired, relies on her cake sales to supplement her fixed income. At Super Choice Foods, owner Jimeld Zad generously allows Hudson to use the space to sell her homemade baked goods free of charge. While she dreams of owning her own company, she acknowledges her age and is content with her current setup at Super Choice Foods.

Florida residents and visitors can enjoy Hudson’s homemade baked goods outside Super Choice Foods at 610 W Memorial Blvd, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 11 AM-5 PM.