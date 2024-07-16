Tyra Banks’ SMiZE & Dream Ice Cream Makes D.C. Debut

Tyra Banks is bringing her SMiZE & Dream ice cream venture to Washington, D.C., with an exciting new pop-up.

The supermodel’s frozen treats will soon be available to D.C. residents and visitors, featuring 10 flavors including the unique “Cap Hill Crunch” — a blend of Cap’n Crunch cereal-infused ice cream, toffee crunch, and cereal milk-soaked French toast pieces, according to Good Morning America.

Banks announced job fairs on the SMiZE & Dream Instagram for her “scoop squad,” scheduled for July 15 and 16 at 2653 Connecticut Ave. This SMiZE & Dream pop-up follows the success of her dessert offerings in Los Angeles, where they were available in pre-packaged pints. Separate from her U.S. ventures, Banks has also launched a mobile ice cream truck in Dubai, expanding her SMiZE & Dream brand internationally.

The supermodel’s passion for the frozen dessert runs deep. On her 50th birthday, she shared with Instagram followers, “My mama and I have been obsessed with ice cream for forever…now I got me some big ice cream dreams with SMiZE & Dream.” Banks emphasized that her venture is “not just about ice cream. It’s about inspiring people to make their dreams come true.”

In 2021, Banks launched her SMiZE Cream ice cream shop in Santa Monica, California, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered. The name is inspired by “smize,” a term she coined during her America’s Next Top Model days. The shop offered unique flavors like “The Best Vanilla I Ever Had” and “Chocolate Barbeque.” Banks and singer Lionel Richie bragged about SMiZE Cream in a 2021 TikTok video. The two danced around showing off a bowl of a new “All Night Love” flavor in collaboration with the “All Night Long” singer.

Last year, Banks announced the change of the name from SMiZE Cream to SMiZE & Dream, on TikTok.

@smizeanddream From SMiZE CREAM to SMiZE & DREAM ✨☁️ Please watch this video. We want your dreams to come true 🙏🏾💛 Tell us your dream ⬇️ ♬ original sound – smizeanddream

The new SMiZE & Dream pop-up in D.C. will be located in Woodley Park at Petit Monde’s lower level, operating from July 19 to September 20. A newly designed website is coming soon, allowing ice cream lovers to place online orders for delivery.

