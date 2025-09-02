News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Newborn Baby Born To Brain-Dead Mother In Georgia Remains In Critical Condition The baby's grandmothers continue to advocate for his late mother's life.







The newborn baby born under controversial circumstances to a brain-dead mother remains in the NICU.

The child was born to Adriana Smith, a pregnant woman who, under the LIFE Act in Georgia, was kept alive at a hospital despite being brain dead. Smith was only eight weeks pregnant at the time, but was kept on life support until the doctors felt they could deliver the baby. The medical case garnered national headlines for its implications in medical ethics.

However, the newborn remains in critical condition, born in June at just under five pounds. Upon his birth, his mother was taken off life support and died shortly after.

Now, his grandmother, April Newkirk, and great-grandmother continue to advocate for both him and his late mother. The relatives remain in shock over the ordeal, as they try to juggle both healing from the strained loss while hoping their newest member can stay alive.

“It’s not getting any better day by day,” explained Newkirk, according to Black News. “Something’s been taken away from us, and I think about her every day, all the time.”

The family has also taken care of Smith’s older son, 7-year-old Chase. The young boy also had to get counseling to cope with the unexpected and confusing loss of his mother. The family has spoken out against Georgia’s abortion laws that prevented them from burying Smith for months, and putting her then-unborn child at risk as well.

“This didn’t have to happen,” added Newkirk. “The law needs to be changed. Women have rights; it’s their body.”

Given the strict abortion law, doctors kept Smith’s physical body alive despite declaring her brain dead from severe blood clots. The LIFE Act bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically at six weeks. However, unclear rules regarding the mother being brain dead resulted in medical professionals keeping Smith on life support.

The family has vocalized their opposition to the legislation and wants to prevent other women from enduring such matters. Reproductive rights advocates also continue to amplify Smith’s story and life, which was taken out of her control.

In the meantime, Smith’s loved ones hope for the baby’s wellness while still urging lawmakers for change.

