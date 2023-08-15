Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Becomes Newest President for CBS News

The former executive vice president for CBS News has made her way to a higher role.

CBS News recently appointed Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews as its newest president to oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming, and digital editorial. According to the station, the announcement was made by the company’s President and CEO, Wendy McMahon, on Aug. 14.

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News‘ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” said McMahon. “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

The Emmy Award-winning journalist is no stranger to the tasks around the station. Ciprian-Matthews has been affiliated with the network for nearly 30 years. She joined CBS News in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news. Since then, she has led global newsgathering, served as an executive vice president, worked with strategic professional development and recruiting, served as a foreign editor and senior broadcast producer, coordinated daily news coverage, and guided coverage of major news events.

“The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future,” said Ciprian-Matthews. “We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling. It is a true privilege to make sure we continue our mission long into the future — with integrity in our reporting and a firm commitment to the values, the culture, and the wonderful people of CBS News.”

Ciprian-Matthews’ new role will also require overseeing standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit, and CBS News Radio.

Ciprian-Matthews was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and studied journalism at New York University.