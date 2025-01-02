News by Keka Araújo Inmate Robert Brooks’ Death Linked To Brutal Beating At Marcy Correctional Facility, Autopsy Suggests Robert Brooks, an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility, died after a violent beating.







Robert Brooks, an inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, New York, died earlier this month, one day after reportedly being beaten by corrections officers. According to newly filed court documents, Brooks sustained multiple injuries, including bruises, fractures, and internal trauma, prompting allegations of misconduct and abuse.

An Emergency Risk Protection Order filed by the New York State Police implicates Corrections Officer David Kingsley in the attack, citing evidence from an autopsy performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Brooks, a resident of Greece, New York, was found to have suffered significant injuries, including facial and extremity bruising, a broken nose, and severe hemorrhaging in his neck, genital area, and internal tissues.

The autopsy details indicate Brooks’ injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and potential asphyxiation. Specifically, the document cites “multiple soft tissue hemorrhage of the muscles of the anterior right and left sides of the neck, hemorrhage overlaying the thyroid cartilage, and hemorrhage of the genital area soft tissues, the penis, and both testes.” While the full autopsy report has not yet been released, preliminary findings suggest the cause of death may be asphyxia “due to compression of the neck.” The medical examiner further described Brooks’ death as the result of “the actions of another.”

Investigation and Fallout

The Emergency Risk Protection Order filed against Kingsley states concerns that he could harm himself or others, given his alleged role in the violent incident. Kingsley is one of 12 correction officers suspended without pay following Brooks’ death. Additionally, one nurse has been suspended without pay, and another officer involved in the case has resigned.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has taken over the investigation, releasing limited body camera footage related to the case. The footage and court filings are expected to play a crucial role in determining how events unfolded at Marcy Correctional Facility leading up to Brooks’ death.

The autopsy findings underscore the severity of the alleged assault. Advocacy groups and Brooks’ family have called for accountability and transparency as they await the results of the AG’s investigation.

A System Under Scrutiny

This incident sheds light on ongoing concerns about the treatment of inmates within New York State correctional facilities. Brooks’ case, involving allegations of excessive force and failure to intervene, has reignited calls for criminal justice reform and increased oversight of prison staff.

Marcy Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison, has faced criticism in the past for alleged staff misconduct. The suspension of multiple officers and medical personnel in connection with Brooks’ death further highlights systemic issues that advocates argue require immediate attention.

What’s Next?

The full autopsy report, which will confirm Brooks’ cause of death, is expected to be pivotal in the AG’s investigation. If the findings substantiate claims of asphyxiation due to excessive force, criminal charges against the officers involved could follow. For now, Brooks’ death remains a reminder of the vulnerabilities inmates face within the corrections system.

As the investigation continues, Brooks’ family and supporters demand justice, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

