Sherri Shepherd to Debut Talk Show ‘Sherri’ This Fall, Wendy Williams Show Officially Canceled

It’s been officially announced that Sherri Shepherd will be hosting her own talk show this upcoming fall season! Shepherd acknowledged the news on Tuesday’s Wendy Williams Show where she’s been guest hosting.

As many of you saw on @WendyWilliams Show today, I announced that my new talk show “SHERRI” will premiere this September. I’m grateful for your support! 🙏🏾 Details via @Deadline! #SherriShepherd https://t.co/CLAfTTVP98 — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) February 22, 2022

The good news comes along with the obvious. With Shepherd gaining the new morning talk show means that The Wendy Williams Show has been officially canceled to make room for Shepherd’s latest project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shepherd’s program, which will be self-titled as Sherri is going to be distributed by the same company that produces The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. David Perler will have the showrunner title duties on Sherri, as well as executive producing with Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a written statement.

“Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”

Williams has acknowledged the change and has congratulated Shepherd for the announcement.

Deadline has reported that a statement was sent to the publication by Williams’ spokesperson Howard Bragman.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”