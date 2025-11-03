News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Instacart And DoorDash Offer Discounts To SNAP Recipients Instacart and DoorDash are stepping in to support the 42 million Americans who depend on SNAP benefits to feed their families.







Instacart and DoorDash are doing their part to help millions of Americans facing the potential loss of SNAP benefits during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

After DoorDash launched its Emergency Food Response program, waiving fees for SNAP recipients and donating heavily to food banks, Instacart announced on Oct. 31 that it will offer SNAP beneficiaries 50% off their next grocery order as government food aid payments face potential cuts, The Independent reported. As part of the initiative, any customer who used a SNAP/EBT card to place an Instacart order in October will be eligible for the discount, even if government payments proceed as scheduled on Nov. 1.

Instacart is also tripling its typical donations to over 300 food banks; combined with the discounts, this provides $5 million in direct relief to SNAP beneficiaries.

“As SNAP funding faces unprecedented disruption and food banks brace for longer lines, we’re focused on practical, immediate solutions: helping families who use SNAP stretch their grocery dollars and helping food banks stock up to support their communities,” said Dani Dudeck, Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer.

Instacart’s announcement of its relief efforts followed DoorDash’s recent plan to support over 2.4 million customers with SNAP/EBT cards linked to their accounts. As part of its aid, DoorDash will waive service and delivery fees for roughly 300,000 SNAP orders in November and provide 1 million meals from food banks at no cost.

The relief efforts from the two San Francisco–based food delivery companies were announced shortly before two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration cannot suspend food aid for roughly 42 million low-income Americans during the U.S. government shutdown. The rulings require the government to fund SNAP benefits using emergency funds.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Leaders Declare Food Emergency, Halts Water Shutoffs Amid Federal SNAP Threat