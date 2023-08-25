Body of Instagram Influencer Found in the Woods Near Burned-Out Vehicle

Police are suspecting foul play after locating the body of an Instagram influencer found in the woods near a burned-out vehicle.

Beauty Couch, 22, of Austell, Georgia had been missing since Tuesday when fire officials responded to a brush fire off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street and found a burned-out vehicle, WSB-TV reports. Authorities returned to the site of the fire hours later and located Couch’s body in the nearby woods.

Her cause of death remains unclear but she was identified as the adopted daughter of the owner of the vehicle. Couch was known on social media as Beauty Katera, an avid skater who posted roller skating and dancing videos to her more than 150,000 followers.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” Kimberly Couch, the victim’s biological mother said.

“She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

Police say if they hadn’t gone back to search the scene, they might’ve never located Couch’s body.

“And if the car wasn’t set on fire, it could’ve been years before it was found,” Alex Hayes with the Austell Police Department said.

Couch’s final Instagram post was shared on Saturday. It showed her modeling a bikini outdoors.

“He said I look good in red, might as well call me sexy redd,” he captioned the post.

Now Couch’s family is left mourning her tragic loss on a case with authorities say has no leads in identifying a suspect.

“They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart,” Couch’s mother said. “I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

