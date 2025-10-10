International Basketball League Plans Fall 2026 Debut, Advisor Maverick Carter No Longer Involved

An international basketball league reportedly being advised by Maverick Carter is planning a launch for Fall 2026, but the SpringHill Company CEO is no longer involved.

According to Front Office Sports, the league, which is being spearheaded by investors like Skype Co-Founder Geoff Prentice and former Facebook executive Grady Burnett, tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Sloane Stephens, former WNBA stars Candace Parker, Alana Beard, and Lauren Jackson, and ex-NFL quarterback Steve Young, will move forward but without Carter included in the group.

A spokesperson for Carter confirmed that he has no role in the organization.

“This group came to Maverick for consultation, which he gave, and he subsequently stepped away months ago. He is no longer working with them or any other basketball league in Europe.”

Earlier this summer, an Instagram post featuring Carter, LeBron James, and the European agent of superstar center Nikola Jokić, Miško Ražnatović, relaxing on a boat, sparked rumors of a new basketball league being developed.

The league, which has been dubbed “Project B” does not have an official name, or at least it has not been disclosed publicly. It is anticipated that it will begin play next fall, with an expectation that it will run through April.

Project B will host tournaments across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Players who participate in the league, along with salaries, will be offered equity. The league reportedly has raised capital from investment firms Quiet Capital, Sequence Equity, and Mangrove Capital.

Beard, who won a WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, is a co-founder and the league’s chief basketball officer. She has stressed the importance of the players having equity in the league.

“The players are our partners, they’re one of our largest stakeholders,” Beard said. “They are creating value, and getting paid for that value.”

