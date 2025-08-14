Candace Parker, TNT Sports Agree to Contract Extension

WNBA legend Candace Parker has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with TNT Sports as a sports analyst, the sports media giant announced.

Parker will also remain as a commentator for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on CBS Sports, a position she has held since 2019. She will also contribute to Bleacher Report and its B/R W platform and serve as a lead studio analyst for the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled.

“I’m grateful to keep doing what I love with my TNT Sports family,” said Parker in a written statement. “Getting to cover the Big EAST, Big 12, March Madness, and now Unrivaled—it all means a lot. These moments are special, and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

After leading the University of Tennessee’s women’s basketball team to NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008, Parker was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 and became the first player to win WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

Parker played in L.A. for 13 years, winning her first WNBA championship in 2016 and the WNBA Finals MVP award. She then played in her hometown of Chicago, helping the Sky win a championship in 2021. For good measure, she headed to Las Vegas and won a title with the Aces in 2023, her final season.

Parker also won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 with Team USA Women’s Basketball.

In June, the Sparks retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey during halftime of the team’s contest against the Chicago Sky. She was the third Sparks player to receive the honor, following Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

On Aug. 25, Parker is scheduled to have her number retired by the Sky at the Wintrust Arena.

