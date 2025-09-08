Education by Ahsan Washington 7 Online Literacy Programs To Tap Into On International Literacy Day This year’s theme is “Advancing Literacy in the Digital Age”







Sept. 8 marks International Literacy Day, which aims to highlight the importance of reading and writing abilities in individuals globally. The current focus centers on the theme “Advancing Literacy in the Digital Age,” highlighting how technology plays a role in broadening horizons worldwide. Discover below a variety of literacy initiatives that are easily accessible in the digital domain and actively contributing to positive change.

We Read Too / Read to Succeed

The We Read application is available for free on smartphones! This app is designed to introduce kids to stories featuring characters from a variety of diverse communities, as well as other marginalized identities like Indigenous peoples and People of Color. Launched around 2017 through NBCDIs Read to Succeed initiative program. This platform lets users explore genres and titles while providing summaries and cover images for each book, and links to make purchases easily accessible! The goal of the app is to ensure that children see reflections of themselves in the stories they read.

Young, Black & Lit (YB&L)

The organization Young Black & Lit (YB&L) aims to enhance the availability of children’s books that focus on and validate the experiences of children by offering access to these books to young readers and families while also promoting diversity and equal opportunity in literature distribution.

AALBC.com (African American Literature Book Club)

The African American Literature Book Club has existed since March 1998, through its website AALBC.com. The site focuses on literature and movies related to African Americans. It includes critiques of works and information about authors, along with resources for writers. Still operating today as a platform that is accessible worldwide. AALBC’s primary goal is to curate and highlight Black literature while also backing writers and fostering a community centered around American narratives and media.

Black is Lit (by Tiffany Herndon)

Black is Lit is a group founded by Tiffany Herndon, a Black educator from California. Black is Lit promotes reading books related to the Black community and engages in discussions on the internet platform. The platform initially catered to high school students but now spans across grades 6 – 12 in Aspire Public Schools in California. The primary goal is to combat declining literacy rates among Black students by offering educational assistance and showcasing diversity in literature.

The Rooted Curriculum

The curriculum created by The Melanin Village incorporates literature and brief lessons on the stories and achievements of Black Americans to support literacy among K–8 educators. It strives to integrate lesser-known Black voices into language arts and social studies in a culturally affirming way.

Reading Revolution Online

Reading Revolution Online is a web-based platform that provides lessons that combine literacy with themes of culture and identity. It strives to enhance reading abilities and self-confidence, and addresses parental concerns regarding the omission of authentic African American history within educational institutions. Learners interact with videos accompanied by captions and text to enhance their reading skills while exploring vocabulary and grammar exercises highlighting figures of significance. The program has been in operation since January 2023. Reading Revolution Online is easily accessible from any location or device.

1619 Freedom School – Liberation Through Literacy Curriculum

Developed by Nikole Hannah Jones, along with Dr. Sabrina Wesley Nero and Dr. LaGarrett King. The literacy program is deeply rooted in Black American history and culture. Tailored for use in after-school programs and literacy support initiatives, this curriculum is also accessible online as an open-source tool. Introduced in 2021, it is now available nationwide. With a focus on enhancing achievements and promoting empowerment, the curriculum utilizes identity-affirming literature and literacy teachings that draw from Black historical context.

