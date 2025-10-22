Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman What Is This, Keke Palmer? Internet Slams Actress Over Show On Asian Experience At HBCU Folks had much to say about Palmer's show, which centers on an Asian girl at a Historically Black college.







The internet might be fed up with Keke Palmer after the actress and producer revealed the premise of her new show.

Southern Fried Rice, debuting on Palmer’s digital platform KeyTV, focuses on an Asian-American girl’s experience at an HBCU. The coming-of-age dramedy centers on KoKo Jackson, a girl raised by Black parents in the South, whose dream is to attend a fictional HBCU.

The project highlights the young woman finding herself while remaining true to her unique identity. The show’s cast includes Kordell Beckham of Love Island fame, influencer Choyce Brown, and Page Yang as its star.

“For a lot of people, this is hard to understand. But Black culture is the only culture I know,” the main character says in the trailer.

Palmer has described the show as a “good story with some heart, a little humor, and a lotta mess.”

However, news of the show’s premise has already started a “mess” on the internet.

Naysayers questioned Palmer’s intentions, particularly focusing on a show set at an HBCU featuring a non-Black person. Many found the show’s purpose unnecessary as it de-centers Black people from the HBCU experience, which many feel is essential as ever to highlight, given the current political climate.

One Instagram commenter also called out the cultural appropriation seemingly afoot through the protagonist’s attire and accent.

“In this current climate where they’re snatching funding & literally trying to erase our schools? We have a responsibility to amplify our OWN stories & perspectives, now more than ever,” they said. “[And] we’re centering the perspective of an Asian girl rocking bamboo earrings? Is this not a bit tone deaf, KeKe?”

Someone else remarked on an alleged pattern of Palmer not “reading the room.” The accusation seemingly alluded to her cancelled interview with Jonathan Majors on her podcast.

If it’s one thing Ms. Palmer gonna do, it’s make the most tone deaf decision at the most inopportune time imaginable lollll https://t.co/uqL14DvYMT — MC’s revenge🔪 (@marsisbored) October 21, 2025

“If it’s one thing Ms. Palmer gonna do, it’s make the most tone deaf decision at the most inopportune time imaginable lollll,” the user said.

Another opponent pointed out how Asian students sparked the fight against affirmative action, with its elimination ultimately harming Black people. The Asian American Coalition for Education filed a civil rights complaint against Harvard, claiming that the equity policy disadvantaged Asian students.

You have lost your muthafuckin mind considering that it was ASAINS who sued because they thought too many BLACK students were being accepted into Ivy League universities, thus ending affirmative action. @KekePalmer you got a lot of damn nerve. — Bougie BeyHive Auntie (@AaniHendricks) October 22, 2025

“You have lost your m*th*f*ck*n mind considering that it was [Asians] who sued because they thought too many BLACK students were being accepted into Ivy League universities, thus ending affirmative action. @KekePalmer, you got a lot of damn nerve,” wrote the disgruntled social media user.

Southern Fried Rice is set to premiere with a double-episode on Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

