Women by Janee Bolden InvestFest Exclusive: Tabitha Brown On Building With Purpose And Protecting Your Peace Tabitha Brown’s words underscored the importance of resilience







At InvestFest 2025 in Atlanta, thousands gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center to hear voices shaping culture, commerce, and community. On the Eaern Your Leisure stage, Aug. 23, the panel “Brick By Brick: The Blueprint of Empire-Building” brought together Valerie Obaze, Fawn Weaver, and Tabitha Brown in conversation with Selena Hill about what it means to build with purpose.

Choosing Partnerships That Align

For creators looking to attract brand partnerships and sponsorships, Brown advised focusing on organic collaborations by centering content around the products and brands they truly use.

“In the beginning, I would post and just tag, so they would know, ‘Oh, I’m using this product,’” she explained. “That way, they could potentially see me as a partner. But the main thing is knowing if they’re in alignment with how you live your life.”

One of the most common pitfalls, she noted, is jumping into partnerships too quickly. “We don’t want to just partner with anybody, just to be partnering. We don’t want to do anything just to make money. We want it to be meaningful and aligned with how we live.”

Brown stressed the importance of reading the fine print. “Exclusivity and perpetuity are the two big things I tell people to look out for in contracts. If you see that—RUN! Because that means they can use your likeness and image for as long as they want to. I’ve helped so many content creators who got locked into deals, didn’t have an attorney, and now they’re stuck,” she said. “All because they were so excited to make a couple thousand dollars.”

Thriving Amid The DEI Backlash

Brown spoke on the rollback of corporate DEI commitments. The brand entrepreneur has navigated partnerships with companies like Target and remains steadfast even as some major retailers continue to scale back investments in Black-owned businesses.

“Before there was DEI, we were just great people doing great business,” Brown told BE. “Remember, you still are great people, Black people, doing great Black business. And if, you know, we got this crazy person in the White House and Lord knows, honey, the way he’s trying to erase our history, don’t allow it to erase your drive, your hustle, your motivation. Keep pushing forward and just keep doing the work every day.”

Her words underscored the importance of resilience, a theme echoed across multiple stages at InvestFest.

When asked what financial literacy tools she wishes she had known more about early on, Brown pointed to Shopify and QuickBooks.

“When I first started doing e-commerce, Shopify and QuickBooks were the first two things I was trying to learn,” Brown recalled. “Even now, because they keep expanding and updating, I think everybody should know QuickBooks, because we have to check the balances and make sure. And if you’re doing products, Shopify—because you always want to check your inventory, your sales, and your data.

Finding Joy In The Community

When asked what she enjoyed most about InvestFest 2025, Brown’s answer was immediate: the people.

“I love the people,” she said. “I love to connect. I love to see so many Black people in here who are inspired, who are motivated. They’re hungry and they want more out of life.”

It’s that hunger, combined with Brown’s message of leading with authenticity, guarding your peace, and building brick by brick, that makes her a guiding voice for a generation of entrepreneurs determined to create wealth with purpose.

RELATED CONTENT: Tabitha Brown Partners with McCormick to Release ‘Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning’