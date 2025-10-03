Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Invite-Only Social App Led By Black Women Puts ‘Authentic Interactions’ First A new invite-only social media platform, founded and led by Black women, aims to redefine the digital landscape.







A new invite-only social platform, founded and led by Black women, aims to reshape the digital space by prioritizing safety and authentic connections.

Byio—short for ‘By Invite Only’—calls itself the first AI-driven SaaS social platform founded and owned by Black women. Launched on Sept. 9, its distinctive selection-based model seeks to tackle the discrimination, censorship, content theft, and unfair monetization that many in the Black community face in everyday digital spaces.

“This is not just for the Black community, but for allies and supporters everywhere who believe in fairness, recognition, and putting power back into the hands of users,” R.M. Easterly, founder and CEO of Byio, said in a press release.

Byio will be entirely invite-only, with the community determining who joins and remains. Initial access starts with the TG10s—the Global Ten Thousand. Within the first 24 hours, over 1,000 people joined Byio’s Discord, the exclusive hub where TG10 members are chosen.

After Sept. 1 Instagram announcement of Byio’s “build,” supporters worldwide sought to “lock in” by purchasing physical Byio stickers—tangible symbols of solidarity with the platform’s mission. The stickers served as digital badges when the app launched.

They also grant perks in Byio’s Discord, including access to an exclusive supporters’ channel, but they do not guarantee platform entry. To be considered, participants must join the Discord regardless of sticker ownership. Once selected, the TG10s will oversee the next wave of invitations and help shape Byio’s growth.

The app is creator-focused. Users can engage in live streaming, video sharing, gifting, subscriptions, and e-commerce while experiencing patent-pending features and processes. With its AI-driven design, Byio aims to deliver a smarter, safer, and more engaging environment where authentic connections can be made.

