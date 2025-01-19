Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman As TikTok Goes Dark, Black Creators Are Flocking To New App Black Note, a community of Black creators, has already found traction on the Rednote app







As the TikTok blackout finally comes to the life, creators are already on the prowl for a new social media app to take its throne.

According to Forbes, the ban finally went into effect in the late hours of Jan. 18, stripping users of their scrolling hours before its next-day deadline. The app began warning its massive U.S. base, comprised of 170 million, of its impending shutdown that evening. Upon opening the app, users faced a message from its owners restricting its operations.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S,” explained the app. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The message also stated that they are “fortunate” for Donald Trump. They say he will work on a solution to restore its operations.

They added, “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Trump will begin his second term officially on his Jan. 20 inauguration. Ahead of the event, which takes place on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the newly-elected GOP leader has hinted at granting the app a 90-day extension to sell to a U.S.-based owner. While revealing that the announcement would probably come that Monday, he has not confirmed his action on the matter.

TikTok had emerged as a beloved source of entertainment and income for many, with Black creators like Keith Lee and Tabitha Brown becoming household names ad building brands through the app. Now, social media lovers have flocked to a new app to get their trending videos amid the ban.

Rednote, another Chinese social media app, features videos as it main source of posts. Unlike Instagram Reels, a video-based subset of Instagram, Rednote is deemed a better alternative to TikToK. The app, considered a blend of TikTok and Pinterest, allows uses to find reviews and tips from travel to beauty. The only catch is that the app’s language is in Mandarin.

However, this is not stopping U.S. users from building their own spaces there, including Black creators. Black Note, a community of Black creators, has already found traction on the app.

Although TikTok’s pause may resolve as Trump assumes office, users are finding their own way to stay connected and find internet fame.

