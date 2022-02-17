IOC: Sha’Carri Richardson and Kamila Valieva’s Doping Cases ‘Very Different’

After Sha’Carri Richardson called out the double standards she feels are taking place during the Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) explained how her doping case and Kamila Valieva’s are “very different.”

Richardson took to Twitter earlier this week to question why 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to continue competing in the Winter Games after she failed a pre-Olympics drug test, The New York Post reported.

The American track and field star, who was banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics last summer after testing positive for marijuana, questioned the decision and asked for “a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine.”

Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. https://t.co/JtUfmp3F8L — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

The outspoken athlete credited race as why more leniency was given to Valieva.

“Not one BLACK athlete has been about to compete with a case going on, I don’t care what they say!!!” Richardson tweeted.

Not one BLACK athlete has been about to compete with a case going on, I don’t care what they say!!! — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

But on Wednesday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams addressed Richardson’s “double standard” claims and explained why the two doping cases aren’t the same.

“You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” Adams said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases,” he continued.

Valieva failed a drug test in December after testing positive for a banned heart medication. However, the results weren’t revealed until last week. The teen was allowed to continue competing in the Winter Olympics and won gold for the Russian Olympic Committee.

While the medals were never awarded due to the doping case, many are upset Valieva was still allowed to compete. On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cited Valieva’s status as a “protected person” (a minor) in making the decision in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code to allow her to compete despite testing positive.

“This Games, which has not concluded, concerns an issue in December. She is in the center of a lot of speculation,” Adams said showing sympathy for Valieva. “It must be very tough for her.”

“We of course are in touch with the team, her welfare is the team’s first priority, and obviously we are very careful of that but there’s only so much that we can do.”