Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Oil Surges Past $110 After Iran Retaliates By Striking World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Facility The attacks sent shockwaves to United States gas pumps as the price of crude oil went above $110 per barrel.







The conflict in the Middle East reached new heights March 19—in addition to U.S. gas prices—after Iran attacked the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas complex in Qatar, NPR reports.

In addition to the natural gas facility, the Middle Eastern country targeted a gas field and facility in the United Arab Emirates, and launched missiles and drones on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and two gas units in Kuwait. All attacks stemmed from Israel bombing Iran’s South Pars gas field on March 18.

Iran stood firm on its warnings after the Revolutionary Guards threatened counterstrikes on several energy facilities across the countries “in the coming hours” after the giant South Pars field, the largest gas reserves in the world, was attacked.

The attacks sent shockwaves throughout the market, making its way to United States gas pumps. Amid the attacks, the price of crude oil went above $110 per barrel as of March 19, which was a 50% increase from the start of the war back in February, according to the Associated Press.

American voters are feeling it the most. Some are grieving over the loss of family members who served in the military; others are feeling the financial stress at the pumps.

During an interview with President Donald Trump voters in Middlesburg, Pennsylvania, one woman made headlines for calling the president a “worthless piece of s***,” but admitted to making a mistake after voting for him three times. “It’s not our war,” she added.

While one man said he doesn’t mind paying more at the pumps and supports Trump’s decision to invade, another woman touched on how her truck driving husband has to pay “like $2 more” for diesel gas.

@nbcnews NBC News’ Jon Allen speaks with Trump voters in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, about gas prices and the war in Iran. ♬ original sound – nbcnews – nbcnews

But neither the president nor Vice President JD Vance seem to think this won’t last long. Trump even took America out of the attack, putting all the blame on Israel.

“Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as the South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit,” he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran….Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as the South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit,” he added..

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”

During a trip to Michigan, Vance blamed the rising gas prices at the pumps on the Biden administration.

“Look, gas prices are up. And we know they’re up, and we know that people are hurting because of it. And we’re doing everything we can to ensure they stay lower,” he said.

“This is a temporary blip,” Vance added. “What happened under the Biden administration is the gas prices were high for four years. Gas prices are higher right now and frankly they’re not even as high as they were during the certain parts of the Biden administration because of what’s going on in the Middle East it’s not going to last forever, we’re going to take care of business.”

JD Vance: "Look, gas prices are up. And we know they're up, and we know that people are hurting because of it. And we're doing everything we can to ensure they stay lower. This is a temporary blip. Joe Biden … " pic.twitter.com/FotPJMNSSY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

In the meantime, the three Gulf countries condemned the attacks from Iran.

“What little trust there was has completely been shattered, has been shattered on multiple levels,” the Saudi Kingdom’s foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan, said. “The patience that is being exhibited is not unlimited.”

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