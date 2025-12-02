News by Kandiss Edwards Diddy Won’t Stop Criticizing The 50 Cent Docuseries ‘Sean Combs, The Reckoning’ Combs’ legal team argues that the documentary relies heavily on “private recordings and personal content that were never cleared for public release.”







Representatives for Sean “Diddy” Combs have denounced the new four-part Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In a statement, lawyers for the Combs have called the project “illegal,” “misleading,” and “a shameful hit piece.” The docuseries, executive-produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent “Jackson, is scheduled to debut on Dec. 2. According to reports, the docuseries promises an inside look at decades of allegations against Combs for sexual misconduct, abuse, and other criminal activity.

Sean Combs’ legal team argues that the documentary relies heavily on “private recordings and personal content that were never cleared for public release.” Those recordings reportedly include hotel-room video, internal legal discussions, and other long-archived footage originally meant for a personal, self-authorized project, the Guardian reported.

The statement alleges that Netflix intentionally disregarded consent and context. Furthermore, the complaint states that Jackson’s involvement only perpetuates a personal vendetta.

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta,” the statement read. They further alleged that editing choices were designed to present Combs “in the most damaging and dishonest light possible.”

The trailer dropped recently and features interviews with accusers and footage from Combs’ past — including what is described as a tense call to his lawyers just days before his 2024 arrest. Sources close to the mogul assert that some footage was recorded with the understanding it would remain private or be used for a different purpose.

Despite the backlash, 50 Cent and the production team say the project was legally cleared and aims to let “a broader narrative” emerge. A narrative that includes the stories of alleged victims and gives viewers a fuller account of systemic issues within the music industry. The Get Rich Or Die Trying rapper says he has a duty to speak out against Combs’s actions. In an interview with Good Morning America, Jackson said someone in the hip-hop community should speak out against Diddy’s actions. If not, silence can be interpreted as complicity.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would have interpreted it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. . . It would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

For those interested in the stories told by victims and bystanders alike, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is now streaming on Netflix.

