Diddy’s Mother Hits Back At ‘Reckoning’ Doc, Rejects Abuse Claims And Says 1991 Slap Story Never Happened

The Netflix documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” has been the talk of the town because of the salacious details about acts Diddy has been alleged to have committed, and his mother, Janice Combs, has attacked it for “inaccuracies” she says the doc contains.

According to Deadline, Combs struck back over what has been stated in several interviews and stories told in the doc about her son, his upbringing, and her role in rearing him, as well as other things she said were done to “further harm” her and her son’s reputation.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning,’ released on December 2, 2025,” she states to the media outlet. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

She denied accusations that she was an abusive parent and also that there was a physical altercation between them, one reportedly provoked by Diddy.

She got specific about an accusation that, after the deadly celebrity game (where nine people died after being stampeded at the entrance to the gym) at City College in New York City in 1991, Diddy slapped her. Diddy’s former business partner, Kirk Burrows, made that claim in one episode of the docuseries.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” Combs said. “That was a very sad day for all of us.

“For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.”

In the statement, she also disputed what Diddy’s childhood friend, Tim “Dawg” Patterson, said about how she treated her son as a child. Patterson grew up with Diddy and was a close friend of the mogul.

She ended her letter by writing, “I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison term in New Jersey at Fort Dix, after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act in July.

