Legal Expert Flags DOJ’s ‘Searing Inconsistency’

During an episode of The Legal Breakdown, hosted by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, legal expert Glenn Kirschner argued that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justic had continued to show a “searing inconsistency” when applying the law to high-profile cases.

He highlighted the difference in DOJ by comparing its recent request to courts to drop convictions for members of white supremacist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and the case of Brian Cole Jr., a Black man initially accused of a crime.

“Here we are piling charges on Brian Cole when at virtually the same time, Donald Trump’s dirty DOJ leadership is trying to dismiss the convictions of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys who were convicted of seditious conspiracy,” Kirschner said. “There is no rhyme or reason to what this Department of Justice does.”

The two paramilitary groups helped organize and participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection while Cole Jr. allegedly planted pipe bombs outside of the Democratic and Republican National Committees before the insurrection took place.

But KATV reports the department recently added new charges—attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and committing an act of terroris—on top of prior charges of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

On Trump’s first day in office, he commuted the sentences of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl. However, their cases continued to move through the Washington D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cole’s added charges could result in a life sentence, but for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, as appeal deadlines are coming up, the DOJ asked the court to drop the cases altogether. Kirschner called the decision bizarre.

“Are we supposed to like and reward election deniers who commit massive felony crimes? Are we supposed to dislike and prosecute election deniers who commit massive, potentially violent crimes?” he continued.

For months, the DOJ has been under scrutiny from Congress and litigators for its handling of cases such as the Jeffrey Epstein files and white-collar crimes. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed some lawyers would benefit from not publicly criticizing the Trump administration.

“If folks in this room are going to be honest brokers when counseling clients, posting on LinkedIn or writing client alerts, the public narrative should match the private one,” he said during a conference. “If you publicly claim we are not enforcing white-collar crime aggressively enough, but privately insist that your clients are the victims of overreach, we notice that inconsistency.”

RELATED CONTENT: IBM Ordered To Pay $17M To Settle Anti-DEI Case Against Trump Administration