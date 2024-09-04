Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Isaac Hayes Estate Shuts Down Trump’s Usage of Song At Campaign Rallies, Cites ‘Character Issue’ Hayes III also filed a cease-and-desist when the GOP candidate used the song at an NRA convention in 2022.







The family of Isaac Hayes has successfully sued the Trump campaign for using the late star’s song “Hold on, I’m Coming” at rallies.

On Sept. 3, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the politician could no longer play the song after the family deemed it a “character issue.” Prior to the lawsuit, Trump often used the hit, released by Hayes in 1966, as exit music for his rallies. The Oscar winner died in 2008 at the age of 65.

Notably, People reported the song played during his exit at the Republican National Convention in July. That same month, the Hayes family sued Trump, citing that his continued use of the deceased artist’s music was copyright infringement. In the lawsuit, they requested that Trump remove any videos of himself that included the song, per the Associated Press.

While Atlanta Judge Thomas Thrash ordered a temporary injunction prohibiting Trump’s further usage of the song, he denied the additional request to take down video footage. Despite this, the Hayes family told reporters they remain “grateful” for the decision.

“We are very grateful and happy for the decision by Judge Thrash,” said Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, as confirmed by Forbes. “Donald Trump has been barred from ever playing the music of Isaac Hayes again. I couldn’t ask for a better decision.”

Moreover, Hayes III encouraged other artists to take action if their music played during Trump’s campaign events.

He added,” I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don’t want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities and continue to fight for music artists’ rights and copyright.”

The issue has been ongoing for years. Hayes III also filed a cease-and-desist when the GOP candidate used the song at an NRA convention in 2022. However, it was not Trump’s political stance, but his character flaw, that displeased the estate.

“I’ve never wanted this song to be associated with Donald Trump in the manner that he was using it…,” expressed Hayes III. “My father was a father to seven daughters… Donald Trump has been found liable of sexual abuse. I know my father would not want that man playing his music. Some of the things he says about women, especially Black women, and women of color, especially in this election… We have to take a stand that we want to separate ourselves from someone with Donald Trump’s character. This is not a political issue; this is a character issue.”

However, Trump’s attorney, Ronald Coleman, seemingly shrugged off the injunction. Coleman expressed that they already agreed to remove the song from their rotation. He said that they will not “force the issue.”

“The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that’s fine; we’re not going to force the issue,” he shared.