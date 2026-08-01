photo credit: Diego Serrano, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle IShowSpeed Reportedly Buys $11M Warehouse To Build Massive Content Creation Studio The property is expected to serve as a central hub for content production and business operations.







IShowSpeed is reportedly expanding his media business with the purchase of an industrial warehouse near Miami that is expected to become a dedicated production studio as the YouTube star continues building his creator enterprise, Afrotech reports.

According to the outlet, a real estate publication, The Real Deal, reported that the 21-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., acquired a 26,600-square-foot warehouse on a 1.8-acre property for approximately $10.75 million. The property, located in Miami’s West Little River area, is expected to serve as a central hub for content production and business operations.

The reported purchase represents one of the largest business investments of Watkins’ career and reflects a growing trend among top digital creators who are purchasing permanent production facilities rather than relying on rented studio space. Fellow creator MrBeast has also invested in a large-scale production campus as leading online personalities continue expanding into full-scale media companies, according to the outlet.

Watkins rose to prominence through gaming livestreams before broadening his content to include travel, sports, and real-world challenges. His global broadcasts, including high-profile livestreams across several African countries, have helped him build one of YouTube’s largest audiences, surpassing 50 million subscribers in 2026.

His growing influence has translated into business opportunities beyond streaming. Watkins has secured partnerships with brands including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Beats by Dre, and Doritos. Forbes also included him among its list of highest-paid creators of 2026, estimating his earnings at approximately $30 million.

Watkins’ profile continued to grow during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he collaborated with FIFA throughout the tournament and later appeared during the closing ceremony.

Reflecting on his journey afterward, Watkins encouraged aspiring creators to remain committed to their goals.

“Four years ago, I was in my mom’s house, screaming, barking, ‘Siuuu!’ Cristiano Ronaldo! Siuuu!’… A kid from Ohio … just doing anything, and I just performed at the World Cup final,” Watkins said in a YouTube video. “You can do whatever you want… Just believe.”

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