Technology by Selena Hill Kai Cenat Opens Applications for Streamer University’s 2026 Class The Bronx native announced that applications for the Class of 2026 are now open







Internet personality and Twitch superstar Kai Cenat is once again opening the doors to Streamer University.

The Bronx native announced that applications for the Class of 2026 are now open for aspiring content creators looking to learn, collaborate, and build their careers in the creator economy. Cenat unveiled the announcement on Instagram on June 8 with a Harry Potter-inspired promotional trailer that generated nearly 3 million likes and 160,000 comments.

According to the program’s website, interested applicants are encouraged to submit their materials through the online enrollment portal.

Streamer University first launched in 2025 as a unique educational experience designed to help aspiring content creators sharpen their skills while learning directly from some of the internet’s biggest personalities. The inaugural program drew widespread attention after more than 120 emerging creators gathered on a college campus for a weekend of mentorship, networking, and content creation.

This year, Cenat is expanding opportunities for participation for students, professors, and club directors. Students will focus on developing content creation and personal branding skills, while professors and club directors will help lead educational sessions and extracurricular activities, reports NDTV Sports.

The announcement arrives as the creator economy continues to gain legitimacy as a career path for young entrepreneurs. According to a recent Axios report, many Gen Z creators increasingly view influencer and content-creation careers as viable alternatives to traditional professional tracks, a trend that Cenat has helped accelerate through his success. Today, the 24-year-old streamer is reportedly worth $45 million due to his massive subscription numbers, lucrative brand deals, and viral marathon streams.

Details regarding the 2026 campus location, enrollment size, and official start date have not yet been announced.

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