Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 'Issa' Prosecco Drop: Issa Rae Releases Viarae Rosé Sparkling Prosecco The actress has a lot to pour a glass for in her growing business portfolio.







Issa Rae expanded her Viarae Prosecco brand with a newly released rosé. The sparkling wine has begun offering this refreshing, fruity version this month.

The Insecure actress and created launched Viarae in October 2023, with its growing popularity catapulting it to nationwide retailers in spring 2024. The award-winning wine hopes to continue its success by finding a wider audience through its offering of rosé. Derived from high-quality Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, this signature blend hosts notes of ripe raspberry, strawberry, and peach, while adding a bright hint of sweetness to every glass.

“The success of Viarae Prosecco has been incredible, and I’m so proud of how it’s resonated with everyone,” stated Rae in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Now, I’m beyond excited to expand the Viarae line with the introduction of Viarae Prosecco Rosé. It’s the perfect next step, bringing even more vibrant, celebratory energy to the table. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this new addition.”

Viarae is one of Rae’s many entrepreneurial efforts, which also includes Hoorae, her multi-media production company. It follows her mission to build a legacy for creatives of color no matter the industry. Furthermore, its continued growth hopes to secure Rae as a mogul in her own right.

“Viarae Prosecco has redefined the sparkling wine experience with its unique blend of tradition and innovation,” wrote Carmen Maria Navarro, Senior Director of Marketing at GALLO. “The introduction of Viarae Prosecco Rosé is a testament to the brand’s and Issa Rae’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and diversity, offering a refreshing and sophisticated option that is sure to delight both new and seasoned wine consumers.”

The actress has a lot to pour a glass for in her growing business portfolio. For those who also want to indulge in the bubbly spirit, Viarae Prosecco Rosé is available now.

