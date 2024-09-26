by Jeroslyn JoVonn Issa Rae’s New Jewelry Collection Is ‘How I Show That I Belong in Certain Rooms’ Issa Rae is demonstrating the extent of her creativity with the launch of a new collaboration with fine jewelry brand Cast.







Issa Rae is demonstrating the extent of her creativity with the launch of a new 22-piece collection in collaboration with fine jewelry brand Cast.

Titled The Braeve Collection, this collaboration features pieces crafted from 14K gold, sterling silver, black onyx, and Cast’s exclusive lab-grown diamond collection. Made to reflect the actress’ personal style while emphasizing the shared values of artful design, quality, and versatility between her and Cast, Rae uses the collection to jazz up her casual work fits.

“My personal style day to day is very simple — jeans, t-shirts, Chucks — and that’s why this jewelry is my way of dressing up,” Rae tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s how I show that I belong in certain rooms, it’s like my effort in the office … I’ll put my hair up in a bun and won’t wear makeup but I’ll put jewelry on and it’s like, ‘I tried.’”

The contemporary and versatile collection caters to every type of accessories enthusiast, with prices ranging from $250 to $5,900. Pieces include gold stud earrings with central diamonds, a gold pendant necklace, and a matching armor stack ring, among many more.

Issa Rae is venturing out and releasing a jewelry line with Cast, 'The Braeve Collection.'#IssaRae #TheBraeveCollection pic.twitter.com/U2yCw6YuP4 — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) September 18, 2024

Rae’s favorite piece from the collection is the Braeve Pendant Necklace, admired for its uniqueness and remarkable versatility. The pendant features Cast’s Signature Flip Innovation, allowing for three distinct looks: an all-gold side, an all-onyx side, and a half-gold, half-onyx option.

“I use it as a mood ring, or a mood necklace if anything, and I say that if it’s on the black side, ‘don’t f*** with me,’ if it’s on the gold side that I’m approachable, and if it’s in the middle, you know, I’m even,” Rae jokingly said.

The collaboration was seamless as Rae is a natural fan of the cast brand and has been seen wearing pieces from the fine jewelry company on September’s cover of Fast Company, during the American Black Film Festival, and earlier this year at the 96th Academy Awards and the 2024 Emmy Awards.

“I deeply admire the Cast ethos, their unique collaborative approach to jewelry and their focus on sustainability,” Rae shared. “I was honored to collaborate with them on the Braeve collection to create timeless, elegant, bold pieces. I loved experimenting with shapes, textures, and silhouettes, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this collection.”

The Braeve Collection launched on September 17, 2024, at Cast Boutiques, CastJewelry.com, and exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.