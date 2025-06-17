Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Issa Rae’s ColorCreative Forms Strategic Partnership with HarbourView Equity Partners Issa Rae scored investment backing for her ColorCreative production and management company.







Issa Rae’s management and production company, ColorCreative, has secured investment backing from Harbourview Equity Partners.

Rae was slated to officially announce the partnership at the Cannes Lions Festival on June 17, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The partnership looks to “expand its talent representation and production capabilities while also accelerating the creation and ownership of original content,” according to a press release.

Terms of the deal were not released.

“We built ColorCreative to be a home for visionary talent and distinct, multifaceted stories,” Rae said in a statement. “Partnering with HarbourView allows us to dream even bigger while staying true to our mission of helming and supporting the kinds of projects that made us fall in love with storytelling.”

ColorCreative doubled its revenue from 2023 to 2024. Rae co-founded the company in 2014 with Deniese Davis and Talitha Watkins.

ColorCreative, founded to create opportunities for underrepresented creators in TV, film, digital, and branded content, will begin production on its first slate of projects under the HarbourView partnership early next year.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in ColorCreative’s journey,” said Watkins, president of ColorCreative. “We’ve always believed that culturally driven content can also be commercially powerful. With HarbourView’s partnership, we believe we have the resources and reach to take our vision to the global stage— without compromising the creative integrity that defines us.”

The new venture follows ColorCreative’s partnership with Tubi, announced last October, to launch Stubio, a platform giving five creative teams the chance to develop and debut their first projects on the streaming service. Through its management division, ColorCreative will mentor the selected creators, while Tubi provides funding for their productions.

“To be able to participate in a pipeline for the next generation of creators to have a fast track into this industry is all that I’m about,” Rae told HuffPost at the time. “And to be able to also mentor these creatives on their journey, in an organized, cohesive way to produce something tangible, is also what I’m about.”

