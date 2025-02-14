Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Issa Rae Becomes Part Owner Of Major League Soccer Expansion Team San Diego FC Issa Rae is staking claim in the sports industry with her latest investment.







Issa Rae has extended her business portfolio into the sports realm after becoming part owner of Major League Soccer expansion club San Diego FC.

MLS Soccer reports that on Feb.11, the actress, producer and entrepreneur was announced as a new owner of San Diego FC ahead of the team’s 2025 launch. The collaboration was a natural fit, as Rae has built her successful career in media and the arts by fostering community connections and amplifying diverse voices—principles that align with SDFC’s mission to unite and inspire through the global game of soccer.

“Joining San Diego FC’s ownership group is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled to be part of building something that represents and uplifts this vibrant community,” Rae said in a statement.

“Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to contributing to San Diego FC’s journey as we make history in MLS.”

Rae is the latest club owner of San Diego FC alongside World Cup winner Juan Mata, retired US Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and Founding Partner and San Diego Padres’ perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado. Her investment in the team was made through Pave Investments, a private African investment firm that played a key role in leading an investment group for NBA Africa in 2021.

As part of this commitment, Pave Investments Chairman Tunde Folawiyo and Founding Director Kwamena Afful will also join the San Diego FC ownership group.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Issa Rae to the SDFC family,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “Issa’s passionate connection to the Right to Dream mission aligns perfectly with our vision.

“Right to Dream is a world-renowned academy system dedicated to identifying and nurturing talent, and with Issa joining our ownership group, we are further strengthening our commitment to growing its impact both domestically and globally. Her influence and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a world-class football club that reflects the diversity and energy of San Diego. Just as importantly.”

San Diego FC will debut on Feb. 23, facing off against the reigning MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy, at 7 PM ET (MLS Season Pass). Their first home match at Snapdragon Stadium is set for March 1 against St. Louis CITY SC at 10:30 PM ET (via MLS Season Pass).

