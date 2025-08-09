‘The Book Of Hov: A Tribute to JAY-Z’ Limited Edition Sold For More Than $163K At Auction

The JAY-Z exhibit, “Book of Hov,” at the Brooklyn Public Library was a great success when it emerged in the New York City borough in the summer of 2023. A limited-edition, autographed book centered on the exhibit was recently auctioned for $163,800.

Christie’s auction house posted on its social media account that a limited edition “Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z” book, one of only five published, was recently auctioned. The book was created in collaboration with the Brooklyn billionaire’s company, Roc Nation, Assouline, and artist Daniel Arsham. The book was inspired by the exhibit showcased from July 14, 2023, to Dec. 4, 2023, in celebration of the rapper’s birth.

The Book of HOV exhibition featured never-before-seen photos, art, and ephemera from the Brooklyn-bred artist’s archives. Last December, it was announced on his 55th birthday that The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z was being released. The 432-page publication was the book version of the 2023 exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. It featured nearly 700 images across eight chapters, allowing readers to see key moments and artifacts from the 30-year career of the Politics As Usual lyricist. Those included outfits worn by JAY-Z, rare interviews, awards, and more.

The book went on sale with three premium editions: the Classic Edition was priced at $120; the Ultimate Edition at $2,000; and the aforementioned special limited-edition version. Each special edition came with a tri-fold design enclosed in a bronze slipcase created by Arsham.

With JAY-Z keeping himself busy with the many businesses he runs, people are clamoring to hear him on a record again after several appearances at his wife, Beyonce’s, Cowboy Carter Tour. There have also been rumors circulating that the rapper may grace the halftime field of the upcoming Super Bowl by performing at the halftime show—no word about whether either is true or even being considered by the veteran recording artist.

