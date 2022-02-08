Issa Rae Offers Her Lavish LA Home on Airbnb for $56 A Day Over Super Bowl Weekend

Issa Rae is allowing two lucky Airbnb users to experience living the good life in her hometown during Super Bowl weekend.

The Insecure creator recently partnered with Airbnb to rent out her lavish south Los Angeles home. The stay will be available this weekend for just $56 a night, Airbnb announced.

Inspired by her five-season long hit scripted series, Issa has curated an experience for lucky Airbnbers to visit some of the landmarks made popular by her critically-acclaimed show.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture, and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” Rae said in a statement.

“I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls—this is LA, my way.”

As part of the experience, lucky guests will enjoy a virtual greeting from Issa, a catered game day for two, a curated guidebook into some of the local Black businesses to check out, a stylish pad with panoramic views and artwork by local Black artists, among more lavish perks.

“The streets, sights, and sounds of my hometown have long been a main character in my creative work,” RAE said.

While a focus on supporting Black businesses in Los Angeles, Rae aims to allow renters to enjoy a glam yet affordable stay while enjoying Super Bowl weekend in her stomping grounds, The New York Post reported. The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams takes place Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood.

“You may have heard that I’m rooting for everybody Black—and this mission is inspired by my LA community. During this epic weekend, I hope you come to appreciate my community’s rich history and its many contributions to LA,” Rae continued.

As part of Airbnb’s partnership with Rae, the company has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development, and job creation in South LA.