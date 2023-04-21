Issa Rae Will Receive Trailblazer Award At 2023 Peabody Awards

It’s always Issa Rae season.

Few in Hollywood have been able to do what the Insecure and Rap Sh*t creator has done in the last decade, so it’s only right that she be considered a trailblazer. Deadline reports that Rae will receive the Peabody Trailblazer Award at the 83rd annual event, set to take place in Los Angeles in June. The award celebrates “visionaries that are impacting our culture and affecting social change through their innovative storytelling,” according to a statement from the awarding body. Veteran actor and funny woman Lily Tomlin will also receive recognition on the night, taking home the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

In an official press statement, Jeffrey Jones, the executive director of the Peabody Awards, said, “Beyond our annual awards recognizing the most compelling stories, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing individuals that inspire and delight us.” He continued, “Lily Tomlin has made so many people laugh over the decades with her remarkable talent, and Issa Rae has proven herself a profound entertainment storyteller, performer, and force for good. We’re thrilled to recognize Issa and Lily for not only their extraordinary contributions to storytelling but also for their important role and place for women in comedy and entertainment.”

Issa Rae is gearing up for a major summer with a role in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. She will voice the character Jessica Drew in the newest installment of the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse film series. Rae’s Rap Sh*t is also headed back to HBO for a second season, and A Black Lady Sketch Show, which she produces through Hoorae Media, is already in Emmy discussions for the coming year. Elsewhere in the industry, Rae’s influence still has an impact. With her “Raedio” music label, she is empowering the next generation of artists, executives, and producers to create projects that speak to a diverse and ever-changing world.