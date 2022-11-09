It’s About Time! Bride Blows Dust Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years for Marriage Proposal

A bride who waited 15 years for her man to say “I, do” decided to add some comedic flair to her long-awaited wedding vows.

Christie Jefferies and her groom, Byron, finally tied the knot in October after 15 years of dating, Fox 10 Phoenix reports. Ten Oh Eight Films captured the moment when Jefferies surprised her husband at the start of her wedding vows.

While pulling out a sheet of paper that contained her wedding vows, Jefferies blew dust off the paper to symbolize how long she waited for the day.

“This dust symbolized all of the love they had given each other until this point but also represented a new beginning for them as husband and wife,” She said.

“When you have been together for 15 years,” the in-text caption read in the TikTok video.

The newlyweds told the videographer that “laughter is key” to their long-lasting relationship and that it was only right to bring humor to their wedding day.

“Absolutely hilarious! Extremely witty + clever move by our bride, Christie, the other weekend during their ceremony vow exchange,” Ten Oh Eight captioned their post.

“As a tribute to being together almost 15 years, Christie decided to “blow the dust” off her ceremony vows in preparation for reading her vows to Byron! Byron’s Reaction = PRICELESS 🎥”

Viewers applauded the funny moment while congratulating the happy newlyweds.

“She is let him KNOW cuz,” one viewer wrote.

“His face saying; wait until we get home 😂😂😂😂😂classy wedding joke ever 👏🏻👏🏻,” added someone else. “Congratulations to both of you❤️🙏”

“Just her way of telling him he should have married her 5 years ago without having to say anything,” said a commentator.

“[The groom is] like, ‘She’s actually roasting me on our wedding day,’” another quipped.

“That was the smartest joke I have ever seen,” another person commentated.