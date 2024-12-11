J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Next Year Will Be The Fifth And Final Event

Recording artist J. Cole and his Dreamville company have recently announced that the 2025 Dreamville Festival will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 5 and April 6, 2025. They added that it is the fifth and final year for the well-attended event.

“April 5 & 6, 2025 will be the Fifth & Final Dreamville Fest 🌻 What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared. From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April! ☁️”

Presale tickets offer several general admission and various VIP packages that can be purchased right now at DreamvilleFest.com. The packages offered now will be the least expensive tickets available to the general public, with prices increasing as the event date approaches.

Last year, 100,000 people from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and 20+ countries visited the Dreamville Festival. The event is returning to Dorothea Dix Park to celebrate the spring festival season with music, culture, and community.

Fans can expect to engage in various activities, including site-wide art installations and education about local community organizations through Dreamville Foundation’s Nonprofit Row. The iconic Dreamville Ferris Wheel shows off skyline views of downtown Raleigh and the festival grounds while enjoying many surprises throughout the festive weekend.

Organizers will later list featured performers, and you can find out all the information about the Dreamville Festival on its social media channels.

J. Cole originally launched the Dreamville Festival in 2018 in Raleigh, NC, to help shine a light on the place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today.

