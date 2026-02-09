Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman J. Cole Returns To North Carolina A&T University, Where His Hip-Hop Journey Began The North Carolina native headed back to the HBCU to celebrate a milestone in his career.







J. Cole made a special visit to North Carolina A&T University, where the HBCU helped spark his music career.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina, native returned to the school where he sold his first-ever CD at the very beginning of his career. According to HBCU Gameday, the “No Role Modelz” rapper stopped by Feb. 7 to show love to the HBCU community that supported him back then.

However, the famed rapper did not stop by without some warning. He shared the memory on X, posting about the memorable time at NCAT and its “GHOE” homecoming. To make the milestone a “full circle” moment, he decided to drive down to Greensboro to sell some copies of his recently released “The Fall Off” LP.

NC A&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming. We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full… — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 7, 2026

“NCA&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming. We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!”

The news outlet confirmed that thousands of students flocked to the yard by the time J. Cole pulled up to the campus. Cole shared a sweet message with the students, inspiring them as he rolled out his personal project.

The HBCU also received a special shoutout in the project. Cole mentioned the nation’s largest HBCU in the track “Safety” for the two-disc album. The move was a nod to his history and legacy in rap and his home state, especially as many speculate that “The Fall Off” is his last before hanging up his mic.

While only J. Cole knows for sure where his career will turn next, fans at NCAT will always have this memory of the rapper showing extra love to their alma mater.

