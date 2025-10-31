Cam’ron Sues J. Cole For Allegedly Reneging On Recording A Song Together

Podcast host and rapper Cam’ron has filed a lawsuit against fellow recording artist J. Cole, accusing the North Carolina rapper of not holding up to an agreement in exchange for the Harlem rapper dropping a verse on a 2024 project that J. Cole released.

According to Billboard, the “Horse and Carriage” lyricist appeared on a collaborative song, “Ready ’24,” with the Dreamsville artist after both parties agreed that Cole would do a guest verse on a Cam’ron record or appear on the rapper’s popular podcast, “It Is What It Is.” Since Cole has reportedly not held up his end of the agreement, Cam’ron has taken steps to be compensated for his contribution to the song that appeared on his “Might Delete Later” mixtape.

In court documents viewed by the publication, the Harlem native said he and Cole recorded the song in June 2022. Cam’ron stated that he presented Cole with tracks he had already recorded in September, but the “Born Sinner” rapper insisted that the duo record an entirely new song together. However, the pair never connected to collaborate on a recording.

When Cam’ron reached back out to Cole in July 2023 about him appearing on the podcast, he alleges Cole agreed to record the show at a later date. Yet, Cole still had not shown up to appear on “It Is What It Is.” After staying in contact with Cole before the mixtape was released in 2024, Cam’ron alleges that Cole kept telling him that he was too busy to appear on the podcast.

The Harlem rapper states that he has never received any compensation for the song and, while naming Universal Music Group (UMG) in the lawsuit, says he is seeking royalties and profits totaling around $500,000 from Cole and the label.

Over the summer, Cam’ron revealed that he is penning a memoir for publishing outlet Simon & Schuster. He reportedly received $750,000 to write the book, and it will feature his take on and story of his time in the music and entertainment industry.

