J. Crew Teams Up With Designer Christopher John Rogers For Vibrant Fall Collection

J. Crew has partnered with acclaimed designer Christopher John Rogers to unveil a striking new fall capsule for women and children.

On Wednesday, J. Crew launched the limited-edition J. Crew x Christopher John Rogers collection, combining the brand’s timeless American style with Rogers’ daring and adventurous fashion sensibility. The 30-piece capsule features Rogers’ bold use of color and roomy silhouettes, seamlessly blended into an eclectic assortment of fall essentials, as noted by Good Morning America.

Highlights include an eye-catching A-line dress, a gold lamé barn jacket, striped cashmere sweaters, a red vinyl topcoat, embroidered hats and tote bags, polka dot-printed poplin dresses, skirts, coordinating sets, and outerwear. Prices range from $40 for a top to $550 for outerwear.

“My brand is about providing people with the tools to express themselves through color, through print, through volume,” Rogers said.

“Both J.Crew and CJR are carving out this liminal space between something really declarative and high octane and something ostensibly wearable. I think that’s why the collaboration felt so easy and fun—because it just felt natural.”

Christopher John Rogers and J.Crew drop surprise women's and crewcuts collab. Now live on the jcrew website.#Jcrew #christopherjohnrogers pic.twitter.com/Vyq2gJfVTq — Snobette (@TheSnobette) October 23, 2024

J. Crew partnered with the CFDA award-winning designer for how Rogers “matches our love for declarative color and pattern play,” a website description states. The collection is “an exclusive collection of mix-and-matchable statement pieces, reinvented J. Crew icons and tailoring with the volume turned all the way up.”

The collection follows Rogers’ rise in prominence in the fashion industry, where he has been recognized for his exceptional ability to merge art with clothing design. His striking, high-fashion pieces have been donned by some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars, including Zendaya and Vice President Kamala Harris.

J. Crew joins a growing roster of Rogers’ collaborations, which includes a 2021 collection with Target and an accessories line with Austrian eyewear brand Andy Wolf. The J. Crew x Christopher John Rogers collection is available online and in select J. Crew locations.

