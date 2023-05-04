Designer Christopher John Rogers Shows Off Fashion Collection For 2024

Renowned fashion designer Christopher John Rogers debuted his Resort 24 Collection 012 on April 29, just ahead of the Met Gala. The show was at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, followed by an afterparty at The Standard Hotel.

The events were well-attended by Black Hollywood royalty, including Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Teyana Taylor, and Quinta Brunson. Guests were served custom cocktails inspired by Rogers’ colorful designs.

The young fashion killer reported being at ease in his work process.

“I was trying to be as honest as possible this season,” Rogers told W Magazine.

“I didn’t feel any pressure from outside sources, the industry, customers, or even myself, to prove anything. I was just like, ‘How am I feeling now?’ Honesty, authenticity, and sincerity are my key themes if anything.”

Rogers refers to his latest collection as “To Have and to Hold, a Happy Cry” in a recent Instagram post, and it is a fitting title for the installment that features vibrant pops of color and eye-catching patterns.

The designer’s impeccable attention to detail is on full display in this diverse collection that includes everything from oversized knit sweater dresses to lightweight breezy pantsuits.

Instead of following the traditional New York Fashion Week schedule, which takes place in February, Rogers hosted an “off-schedule” show.

The SCAD graduate proves that marching to the beat of his own drum has been a successful strategy. According to The Richest, Rogers’ design of Kamala Harris’ inaugural outfit garnered a media impact value of $8.2 million.

In 2022, he partnered with the furniture brand Orior to create a line of brightly colored chairs that featured replicas of prints from his past collections. Profits from the sales were donated to the Color Of Change, a nonprofit organization committed to fighting injustices to create “a less hostile world for Black people in America.”

