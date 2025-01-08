Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ja Morant Wants A Memphis Chicken Wing Restaurant To Pay Up $365K After Breach Of Contract Morant says the restaurant never paid him the agreed amount for using him in advertisements.







Ja Morant may get a hefty payday, but not from the NBA. The professional athlete is reportedly owed over $365K by Memphis restaurant The Wing Guru for breach of contract.

According to Fox13, the ruling was issued in August, but Morant and his lawyers want a judge to sign off on the requirement officially. Court documents report that the Memphis Grizzlies star signed a contract in 2022 to promote the restaurant. However, Morant claims that the restaurant stopped payments in March of that year yet continued to use his name, image, and likeness in promotional materials.

Upon discovering this, Morant’s team asked the restaurant to cease using his name or likeness in their marketing. Despite agreeing to, Morant claims that The Wing Guru still used him for advertisements.

Morant’s lawyers then alleged that the restaurant told the 25-year-old it would pay the entire $75K owed as once written in the defunct deal.

“You guys will receive the entire $75K by Jan. 1st,” the restaurant allegedly told Morant through a direct message on Instagram. “Relax. Thanks for the understanding.”

However, Morant stated that he never received the funds, leading him to take legal action. The case then went to arbitration, which sided with the NBA player. Overseeing the case, the arbitrator ordered Wing Guru to pay $300K in compensation and damages. The arbitrator also ordered another $65K to cover interest and additional legal costs.

Like their previous alleged behavior, Wing Guru allegedly failed to pay up again. They initially had until November to cough up the hundreds of thousands or fight the ruling. Due to doing neither, Morant’s team wants another judge to mandate the payment and affirm the arbitrator’s decision.

Morant does not seem stressed about cash, considering his five-year extension deal with the Grizzlies for $193 million guaranteed, per ESPN. He still wants his money.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’





