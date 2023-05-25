Ja Morant’s Nike Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes Despite Gun Scandal

It’s a parade in my city yeah! Ja Morant is still selling out sneakers in the wake of his recent gun scandal on Instagram Live.

Nike had a deal to fulfill and decided to release Morant’s latest sneaker on Thursday, which sold out in a matter of minutes on the SNKRS app, Commerical Appeal reports. The Ja 1 “Hunger” might’ve been available online, but the option to buy the sneakers in person in the city of Memphis where Morant plays.

The sneakers were released differently than the previous two versions and only in select retail stores throughout Memphis. Employees at Nike, Foot Locker and Hibbett Sports at the Southland, Wolfchase and/or Oak Court malls confirmed they didn’t have the latest Ja 1s in stock.

A local Hibbett Sports manager said they were supposed to get the “Hunger” shoes, but they were put on hold, pending the status of Morant’s Nike deal in the wake of the gun scandal. Last week it was revealed that Nike was no longer listing the “Hunger” sneakers on its website, CBS News reports.

The mismatched red and blue colorway was seen on both the Nike and Finish Line apps up until last Tuesday when they suddenly disappeared. Many took this as a sign that Morant’s deal with Nike might come to an end due to his latest instance of waving a gun around on Instagram Live.

Morant has been suspended indefinitely following the latest exchange. In March, the 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star received an eight-game suspension from the league after he was seen holding a gun on Instagram Live while partying inside a Colorado nightclub.

After the initial gun incident, Nike decided to push back the release of Morant’s first Ja 1 sneaker. While the latest release made its way to the SNKRS app, the “Hunger” Ja 1 shoe was not available on the Finish Line and Hibbett Sports mobile apps, despite being promoted on the apps just last week.

Meanwhile, the NBA is reviewing Morant’s latest gun incident that could result in a significant suspension beginning next season.

RELATED CONTENT: Ja Morant’s Signature Shoe Removed From Nike Website After Latest Gun Incident