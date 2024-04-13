Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ja Rule Teams Up With Pencils Of Promise To Create New Classrooms in Ghana Ja Rule has been busy in Ghana breaking ground on a school he announced early this year that's coming to the country's Eastern Region.









On Wednesday, April 10, the “Pain Is Love” rapper teamed up with Pencils of Promise (PoP) to break ground on the beginning of a construction project that will bring a 6-classroom blockchain to the Nuaso Anglican Basic School in Ghana. To enhance education for kindergarten through sixth-grade students in the Nuaso community, the project will combat the inadequate learning conditions students in the region have faced in makeshift classrooms.

Together, Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Atkins, his wife Aisha Atkins, and PoP are working with local government and the community to construct the new school classrooms.

“I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come,” Ja Rule told the crowd, as captured by Ghana Web.

“As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community. And so, with that being said, Ghana, I appreciate you all. I thank you for accepting me as your brother.”

PoP is a for-purpose education organization on a mission to support access to quality education for children around the world. The organization is happy to partner with Ja Rule on a project that will stand the test of time.

“Many children in rural parts of the world experience significant barriers to their basic human right to primary school education. PoP is so proud to partner with Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins in our shared commitment to help ensure every child has access to the safe, healthy and engaging school experience they deserve,” said CEO Kailee Scales.

Fifty dignitaries and over 500 community members were present for the groundbreaking ceremony, including Lower Manya Krobo MP The Honorable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, MCE Lower Manya Honorable Simon Kweku Tetteh, and Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Ja Rule joins a growing list of celebrities investing in Ghana, including Michael Blackson, who launched the “Michael Blackson Academy,” and actor Idris Elba, who announced plans to build a film studio in the country.