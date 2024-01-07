Education by Daniel Johnson Rapper Ja Rule Announces Plans To Build A School In Ghana Little is known about Ja Rule's planned school, but it comes after Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson opened the Michael Blackson Academy in Ghana on Jan. 3.











Shortly after revealing that he signed a new record deal potentially worth $100 million, rapper Ja Rule said on Twitter/X that he is building a school in Ghana and looks forward to breaking ground.

Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD… 🧡☀️🌅 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2024

I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground… Rule love the kids!!! 🧡☀️🌅 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2024

According to Hot 97, the rapper is also headlining The Sunrise Tour, which celebrates his 25th year in the music business. Ja Rule is joined by Mya, Keri Hilson, and Lloyd on the tour, which has stops in U.K. and Ireland, but Ja Rule says in a press release that more dates and cities across the globe will be added.

“I’m so hyped to reconnect with my fans across the globe and do what I love most, perform live,” said Ja Rule. “When I released my debut album 25 years ago, I knew it was only just the beginning and that I was put on this planet to make music and entertain. The title of my first album ‘Venni Vetti Vecci’ means ‘I came, I saw, I conquered’ which I have been doing ever since. Get ready Ireland and the U.K.! We have some dope surprises in store! We’re hitting the globe with more dates soon, too!”

At present, little is known about the school aside from Ja Rule’s post on Twitter/X, but it comes after BET’s report that Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson opened the Michael Blackson Academy in Nsaba, Ghana, on Jan. 3. Blackson posted on Twitter/X, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers. pic.twitter.com/glw0dJVzXr — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2023

Finally it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free. Thanks to all my fans that supported me thru out the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid. https://t.co/ue86VUAFiU pic.twitter.com/rnt0SsdmCZ — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 18, 2022

Blackson made a separate post thanking fans of his who purchased tickets over his career, telling them that their support enabled the kids who go to his academy to receive an education free of charge. “Finally, it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free,” Blackson wrote. “Thanks to all my fans that supported me thru out the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid.”

According to USAID, Ghana has markedly improved in increasing access to primary education over the last decade. However, the organization notes that consistently getting the children quality education has been a challenge. Nevertheless, the Ghanaian Ministry of Education implemented a national curriculum reform program in 2019-2020, which has seen success by delivering training to 22,000 educators aimed at improving early reading in the 11 local languages taught in Ghana and English.

