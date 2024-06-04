Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former Celtics Star Jabari Parker Tearful When Asked About Balling Overseas Former NBA player Jabari Parker was overcome with emotion after getting asked about his transition to playing overseas.









Former NBA player Jabari Parker was overcome with emotion after losing three games in a row in Barcelona and getting asked about his overseas basketball career.

It’s been two years since Parker played for the Boston Celtics during the 2022 season. Since his exit from the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Chicago native moved to Spain to join FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague for the 2024 season.

Over the weekend, FC Barcelona lost all three games against its main rival, Real Madrid. During a post-game interview with FC Barcelona’s fan page, Parker was asked about the series and how it’s been playing basketball for the first time outside of the United States.

With Parker being 4,300 miles away from home, the former NBA star appeared to be feeling homesick and possibly down about his recent game loss. Parker was unable to answer the reporter’s question as tears fell on his face. After reading the room, the reporter decided to end the interview and give Parker time to himself.

📺DIRECTO @JijantesFC



La emoción de Jabari Parker en la entrevista con @MarcMundet78 🏀 después de la eliminación del Barça de baloncesto del playoff al título. Momento de piel de gallina #jijantesfc



🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKBuBT pic.twitter.com/2tLnGCEdGP — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 2, 2024

Once NBA fan page Legion Hoops reposted the emotional moment, sports fans expressed sympathy while sharing their thoughts on Parker’s rocky run in the league.

“Imagine if he wasnt so injury prone man💔,” one person wrote.

“This hurts,” added someone else.

One person shared how well they think Parker would be doing in the NBA today without injuries.

“If injuries didn’t f**k him, he’d probably be an all-star in the league right now,” they claimed.

Parker was once considered one of the top NBA prospects in 2014. After a successful March Madness run while playing for Duke, Parker was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks as their second pick.

However, his NBA career was plagued by frequent injuries. He last played for the Celtics in 2022.



RELATED CONTENT: Former NBA Star Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced To 40 Months For Role In Insurance Fraud