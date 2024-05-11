Former NBA Star Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced To 40 Months For Role In Insurance Fraud

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been sentenced to spend 40 months in a federal prison after being found guilty, along with 19 other former NBA players accused of trying to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

According to The Associated Press, Davis, who won an NBA championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics was sentenced on May 9 for his role in a scheme that allegedly tried to defraud an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

After the former player serves his 40 months, he will have three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution. On Nov. 15, Davis and former NBA player, Will Bynum were found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

ESPN reported that the conditions of Davis’ supervised release include attending a financial management class and receiving mandatory drug treatment.

Before being given his punishment, Davis pleaded to Judge Valerie E. Caproni.

“When I lost basketball, I lost myself. I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am,” Davis said.

Davis’ defense attorney, Sabrina Shroff, declined to comment but she did make a statement to the court at the sentencing.

“It pains me that there is no one here for Mr. Davis.”

Bynum was given a sentence of 18 months when he was sentenced last month.

The other former players who were arrested and charged in the scheme are Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Charles Watson, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Glen Davis, Jamario Moon, Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Sebastian Telfair, and Tony Wroten.

Davis also played for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers. Bynum played with the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and the Celtics.

