Jack And Jill Will Host Its 34th Annual 'Mothers' Regional Conference' In Miami







Nearly 500 families from across five Southern states will come together as the Southeastern Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. hosts its 34th Mothers’ Regional Conference in Miami.

Scheduled for July 17-20, the four-day event is being organized by the Miami and South Miami chapters and will focus on leadership development, chapter collaboration, and service initiatives that support families and children.

The regional gathering includes chapters from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This year’s theme, “The Legacy We Lead,” centers on building connections among members while equipping families with the tools to continue the organization’s long-standing mission of leadership and service. In a statement, Takeysha Lewis, Regional Director of the Southeastern Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., spoke about the mission of the conference.

“The Southeastern Region Mothers’ Regional Conference is more than a gathering—it’s a movement to empower families and uplift communities,” Lewis said “Together, we foster growth, connection, and service across our five-state footprint.”

Conference sessions will focus on topics such as effective communication between chapters, organizing impactful service efforts, and strengthening engagement across communities. There will also be volunteer projects that allow members to directly support local residents.

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national organization focused on developing African American youth through programs that promote leadership, volunteerism, and civic involvement. The group has more than 270 chapters and 50,000 members nationwide.

The Southeastern Region has been active in expanding access to resources and leadership opportunities, especially for Black families. Events like the upcoming Miami conference are part of a broader push to nurture future generations while honoring the organization’s decades-long legacy of advocacy and education. The continued investment in the community and our youth ensures a bright path forward for Black children.

